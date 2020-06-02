Citigroup Inc. Purchases 13,239 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,239 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.87% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $3,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XMMO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth $18,626,000. CMC Financial Group bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,415,000. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,181,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $10,088,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 116,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,742,000 after purchasing an additional 25,518 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $60.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.63 and its 200 day moving average is $57.60. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a one year low of $39.36 and a one year high of $65.52.

Featured Article: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.