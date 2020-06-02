Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by Sontag Advisory LLC

Sontag Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 266.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,963 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $17,296,742,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,180,333,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $671,482,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 519.8% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,153,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645,001 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 553.4% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,980,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,052 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on C shares. ValuEngine raised Citigroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Argus raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective (down from $81.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.68.

C stock opened at $50.81 on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $83.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.80.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

