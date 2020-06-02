Citigroup Inc. Has $4.32 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,051 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $4,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3,228.0% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $32.60 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $49.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Compass Point downgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

