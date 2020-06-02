Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stake in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 53.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 30,432 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $3,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,190,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

CSL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.13.

NYSE CSL opened at $122.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 4.33. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.55 and a fifty-two week high of $169.86.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Carlisle Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.13%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.