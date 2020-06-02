Cinemark (CNK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 3rd. Analysts expect Cinemark to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:CNK opened at $15.62 on Tuesday. Cinemark has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $41.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.17.

Get Cinemark alerts:

In related news, Director Lee Roy Mitchell bought 106,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.28 per share, for a total transaction of $877,688.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,708,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,263,978.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse sold 5,000 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total value of $57,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,913. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNK. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Cinemark from $32.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cinemark from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Cinemark from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Cinemark from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.