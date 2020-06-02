Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Shares Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,125 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 669 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Cigna by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 2,760 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 22,045 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Cigna by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,507,949 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $308,360,000 after purchasing an additional 9,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CI. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cigna from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Cigna from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.43.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 22,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total value of $4,257,610.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,521,975.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 10,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.89, for a total transaction of $2,163,476.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,583,645.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,885 shares of company stock valued at $22,372,168. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CI opened at $198.10 on Tuesday. Cigna Corp has a 52 week low of $118.50 and a 52 week high of $224.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $72.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $189.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.48.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.34. Cigna had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $38.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cigna Corp will post 18.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

