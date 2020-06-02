Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Sontag Advisory LLC

Sontag Advisory LLC grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 219.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,724 shares during the quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $16,676,410,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,388,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,665,343,000 after buying an additional 6,208,177 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,481,831,000 after buying an additional 2,914,316 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,580,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,926,286,000 after buying an additional 1,429,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,672,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,328,591,000 after buying an additional 779,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron stock opened at $94.46 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $127.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $171.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.26 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.02.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. TheStreet cut Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chevron from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price (down from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.27.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.