Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) PT Raised to $60.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 45.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital cut Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chart Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.45.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

NASDAQ GTLS opened at $41.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Chart Industries has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $82.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.36 and its 200 day moving average is $49.46.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $321.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chart Industries news, Director W Douglas Brown sold 4,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total transaction of $149,738.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,564.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John Champion Vii Bishop purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.18 per share, with a total value of $181,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,573.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 284.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 863,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,270,000 after purchasing an additional 638,902 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,675,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 189.6% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 577,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,957,000 after purchasing an additional 377,940 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 33.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,463,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,407,000 after acquiring an additional 362,908 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 2,735.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 325,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,354,000 after acquiring an additional 313,546 shares during the period.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.