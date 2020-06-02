Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CDAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ceridian HCM from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set an outperformer rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ceridian HCM presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.47.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

NYSE:CDAY traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,520. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.81 and a beta of 1.67. Ceridian HCM has a one year low of $38.40 and a one year high of $79.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.58 and its 200-day moving average is $62.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $222.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.42 million. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 1.80%. Ceridian HCM’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ceridian HCM will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Arthur Gitajn sold 86,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total value of $5,666,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 7,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $473,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,805,461 shares of company stock valued at $245,102,275. 17.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDAY. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the first quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,000. 89.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.