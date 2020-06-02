Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Takes $232,000 Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 24,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 185,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 15,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $6,077,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $11.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $21.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.23.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $284.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Kimco Realty’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 7,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $123,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Philip E. Coviello, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 82,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,408.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Kimco Realty from $19.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Compass Point cut Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Kimco Realty to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kimco Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.96.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

