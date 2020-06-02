Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,540 Shares of Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 87.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,540 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cyberark Software were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in Cyberark Software in the fourth quarter worth $1,713,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new position in Cyberark Software in the fourth quarter worth $699,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Cyberark Software by 372.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Cyberark Software by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,082,000 after purchasing an additional 11,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Cyberark Software in the fourth quarter worth $79,280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Cyberark Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Cyberark Software in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Cyberark Software from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cyberark Software from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.95.

Shares of Cyberark Software stock opened at $105.67 on Tuesday. Cyberark Software Ltd has a 12 month low of $69.50 and a 12 month high of $148.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.05, a P/E/G ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.65.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.38. Cyberark Software had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $106.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.69 million. Analysts predict that Cyberark Software Ltd will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Cyberark Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

