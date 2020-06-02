Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 11,850 Shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) by 564.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,850 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH during the 4th quarter worth $11,104,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 53,879,950.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,077,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,599 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,965,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,460,000 after acquiring an additional 705,245 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 985.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 567,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 515,065 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 3,322.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 312,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 303,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

CMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JMP Securities raised CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Shares of CMO stock opened at $5.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.62. The company has a market cap of $487.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.31. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.30, a quick ratio of 35.46 and a current ratio of 35.46.

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $69.63 million for the quarter. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH had a positive return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 75.31%. On average, equities analysts predict that CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Phillip A. Reinsch acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.82 per share, with a total value of $96,400.00. Also, Director John L. Bernard acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.82 per share, with a total value of $120,500.00. Insiders have bought 65,800 shares of company stock worth $348,836 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

