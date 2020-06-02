Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $228,000 Investment in Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 22,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HESM. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Hess Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hess Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Hess Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hess Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HESM stock opened at $18.91 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.56. Hess Midstream Partners LP has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $25.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.10 million, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 2.76.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06). Hess Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $290.80 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream Partners LP will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a $0.431 dividend. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.12%. Hess Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 143.33%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HESM shares. TheStreet lowered Hess Midstream Partners from a “b” rating to an “e+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream Partners from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Hess Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hess Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.86.

In other news, Director Stephen J. J Letwin bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $69,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,914.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hess Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment is involved in the natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression activities located primarily in McKenzie, Williams and Mountrail Counties, and North Dakota.

