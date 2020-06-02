Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Invests $28,000 in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Lakeland Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 222,804 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Lakeland Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Lakeland Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lakeland Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christopher James Ryan sold 31,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $518,562.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 394,602 shares in the company, valued at $6,526,717.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

LAKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Lakeland Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Lakeland Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Lakeland Industries from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.83.

Shares of LAKE opened at $14.62 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.45 and its 200 day moving average is $13.38. Lakeland Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.60 million, a PE ratio of 36.55 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 6.17.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lakeland Industries, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells a range of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market in the United States and internationally. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, and hazardous chemical and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.

