Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $60,000 Stock Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 85.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,580 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the first quarter worth about $28,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Repligen news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 4,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.82, for a total transaction of $425,980.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,800.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Cox sold 26,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.27, for a total value of $2,547,138.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,598,725.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,525 shares of company stock worth $15,006,272 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RGEN opened at $129.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 288.80, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 15.56 and a quick ratio of 14.09. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $68.50 and a one year high of $143.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.97.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $76.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.79 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 8.11%. Repligen’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RGEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stephens boosted their price target on Repligen from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Repligen from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Repligen from $100.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Repligen from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.57.

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

