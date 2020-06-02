Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $56,000 Stock Holdings in Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE:ORC)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE:ORC) by 1,256.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,660 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Orchid Island Capital were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Orchid Island Capital during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 29.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 22.0% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the period. 39.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Orchid Island Capital alerts:

Shares of Orchid Island Capital stock opened at $4.22 on Tuesday. Orchid Island Capital Inc has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $6.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.00. The company has a market capitalization of $276.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.30.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($1.64). On average, equities research analysts expect that Orchid Island Capital Inc will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.64%. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.74%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ORC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Orchid Island Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

In other news, CFO G Hunter Iv Haas acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 69,768 shares in the company, valued at $265,118.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS; and structured Agency RMBS, including collateralized mortgage obligations, interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE:ORC).

Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.