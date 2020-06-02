Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $32,000 Stock Holdings in Red Violet Inc (NASDAQ:RDVT)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Red Violet Inc (NASDAQ:RDVT) by 93.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,120 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Red Violet were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RDVT. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Red Violet by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Red Violet during the 4th quarter worth about $283,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Red Violet by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Red Violet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $665,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Red Violet by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

RDVT has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Red Violet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised Red Violet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ RDVT opened at $18.02 on Tuesday. Red Violet Inc has a one year low of $10.33 and a one year high of $28.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.15. The firm has a market cap of $212.48 million, a P/E ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.01 and its 200-day moving average is $19.23.

Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.30 million for the quarter. Red Violet had a negative return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 32.97%.

About Red Violet

Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in big data analysis providing cloud-based mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in various industries in the United States. Its proprietary platform includes CORE, a cloud-based technology platform, which serves various industries within risk management.

