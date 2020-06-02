Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $257,000 Stock Position in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 95.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,550 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 178,150 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,816,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $537,765,000 after acquiring an additional 223,481 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in D. R. Horton by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,885,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $309,872,000 after acquiring an additional 823,007 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in D. R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $179,337,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,178,554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,071,000 after purchasing an additional 648,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,073,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,382,000 after purchasing an additional 218,746 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D. R. Horton stock opened at $54.99 on Tuesday. D. R. Horton Inc has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $62.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.57. The stock has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.60.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.32%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DHI. Cfra raised D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on D. R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush upgraded D. R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded D. R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded D. R. Horton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. D. R. Horton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.50.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,833 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total transaction of $93,134.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 940 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total value of $51,295.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,590 shares in the company, valued at $359,616.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,243 shares of company stock worth $167,174. Company insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

