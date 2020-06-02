Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $214,000 Stock Holdings in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 89.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 79,300 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co Inc were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in KKR & Co Inc in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in KKR & Co Inc in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co Inc in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co Inc in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 22.9% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 26,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $699,404.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $28.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.85. KKR & Co Inc has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $34.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of -707.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.54.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. KKR & Co Inc had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 47.50%. The firm had revenue of $380.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from KKR & Co Inc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.34%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KKR shares. Cfra upgraded KKR & Co Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on KKR & Co Inc from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on KKR & Co Inc from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on KKR & Co Inc from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

