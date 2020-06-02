Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 531.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mplx during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Mplx by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mplx during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Mplx by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Mplx by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MPLX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Mplx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Mplx in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mplx from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Mplx from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Mplx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.47.

Shares of NYSE:MPLX opened at $18.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.40. Mplx Lp has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $32.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $992.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Mplx had a negative net margin of 30.40% and a positive return on equity of 17.96%. Mplx’s quarterly revenue was down 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.81%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.53%.

Mplx Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

