Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) Plans $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the business services provider on Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th.

Cass Information Systems has raised its dividend by an average of 210.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 15 years.

Shares of Cass Information Systems stock opened at $40.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.77 million, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.85 and its 200 day moving average is $47.19. Cass Information Systems has a 1 year low of $28.85 and a 1 year high of $60.97.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.14 million for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 12.25%.

CASS has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Cass Information Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cass Information Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

