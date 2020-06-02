Cashaa (CAS) One Day Volume Hits $45,554.00

Cashaa (CURRENCY:CAS) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. Cashaa has a market cap of $4.22 million and approximately $45,554.00 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cashaa token can currently be purchased for about $0.0072 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Exrates and TOPBTC. Over the last seven days, Cashaa has traded 16% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cashaa alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009835 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.76 or 0.02034805 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00178254 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00045024 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000170 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00029321 BTC.

About Cashaa

Cashaa launched on October 12th, 2017. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 586,624,991 tokens. Cashaa’s official message board is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH . The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cashaa is www.cashaa.com . Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cashaa

Cashaa can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Exrates, TOPBTC and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cashaa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cashaa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cashaa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cashaa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.