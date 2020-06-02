Casey’s General Stores (CASY) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, June 8th. Analysts expect Casey’s General Stores to post earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Casey’s General Stores to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CASY stock opened at $163.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.76. Casey’s General Stores has a 12 month low of $114.01 and a 12 month high of $181.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.23%.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, CFO William J. Walljasper sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total transaction of $327,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,539,068.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.07, for a total transaction of $1,344,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,573.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CASY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Sidoti boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $156.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Stephens downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.36.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

