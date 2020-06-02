Capital & Regional plc (LON:CAL) Declares GBX 11 Dividend

Capital & Regional plc (LON:CAL) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 14.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:CAL opened at GBX 129.11 ($1.70) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 104.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 110.44. The stock has a market cap of $116.35 million and a PE ratio of -0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.02, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.12. Capital & Regional has a one year low of GBX 66.21 ($0.87) and a one year high of GBX 302.50 ($3.98).

Capital & Regional (LON:CAL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 367 ($4.83) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 38.20 ($0.50) by GBX 328.80 ($4.33). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capital & Regional will post 446.000022 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAL. Peel Hunt lowered Capital & Regional to a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.32) price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Numis Securities lowered Capital & Regional to an “add” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Capital & Regional to GBX 150 ($1.97) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Capital & Regional in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 74.50 ($0.98).

Capital & Regional is a UK focused retail property REIT specialising in shopping centres that dominate their catchment, serving the non-discretionary and value orientated needs of their local communities. It has a strong track record of delivering value enhancing retail and leisure asset management opportunities across a c.£0.9 billion portfolio of tailored in-town shopping centres.

