Capital One Financial Comments on Vereit Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:VER)

Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Vereit in a report issued on Thursday, May 28th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.16. Capital One Financial currently has a “Equal Weight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Vereit’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.09). Vereit had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $299.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Vereit from $9.50 to $5.80 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vereit has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.73.

Vereit stock opened at $5.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Vereit has a 12-month low of $3.56 and a 12-month high of $10.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.077 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.71%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vereit by 132.2% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 77,408 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vereit during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vereit by 19.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Vereit by 18.1% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 77,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 11,836 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vereit during the first quarter valued at approximately $668,000. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

