Capital One Financial Comments on Essex Property Trust Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ESS)

Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial raised their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note issued on Thursday, May 28th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.01. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s Q3 2020 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.21 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $13.25 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.56 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.60 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $13.88 EPS.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.36. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $392.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zelman & Associates raised Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $320.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Essex Property Trust from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $354.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $292.07.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $246.91 on Monday. Essex Property Trust has a twelve month low of $175.81 and a twelve month high of $334.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $242.00 and its 200 day moving average is $278.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Network bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 177.3% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 94.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $2.0775 dividend. This represents a $8.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.11%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

