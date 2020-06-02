Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.21 Per Share (NYSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) – Research analysts at Cormark increased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 28th. Cormark analyst M. Grauman now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.19. Cormark also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.90 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.24 EPS.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.23). Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.97 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotia Howard Weill reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Monday. CIBC raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.63.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $66.97 on Monday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $46.45 and a 52-week high of $87.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.05 and a 200-day moving average of $72.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be issued a $1.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.72%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 237.7% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 43.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

