Canada Goose (GOOS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 3rd. Analysts expect Canada Goose to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE GOOS opened at $20.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Canada Goose has a 1-year low of $12.94 and a 1-year high of $47.92. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.26.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOS shares. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $57.00) on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Canada Goose from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine cut Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised Canada Goose from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.54.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.