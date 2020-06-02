California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,492 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,026 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of Amdocs worth $16,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 138.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,630,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DOX shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Amdocs from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Amdocs from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.83.

Shares of DOX opened at $63.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $44.05 and a fifty-two week high of $77.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.25.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 32.19%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

