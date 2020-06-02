Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 994,393 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 513,515 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.25% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $17,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,359 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 672,162 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $11,554,000 after buying an additional 14,721 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,771 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 219,627 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,790 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COG has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Cfra cut their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.06.

NYSE:COG opened at $19.83 on Tuesday. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $25.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.24.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $386.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.19 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 26.07%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

