Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) PT Raised to $232.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its target price raised by Nomura Instinet from $190.00 to $232.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Nomura Instinet currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BURL. Nomura increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $206.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI began coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a hold rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Nomura Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $232.78.
Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $206.77 on Friday. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $105.67 and a 1-year high of $250.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $183.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.09. The company has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 299.67, a PEG ratio of 53.56 and a beta of 0.73.
In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 2,000 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $300,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 39,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,903,343.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $806,428,000. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,083,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,097,000. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,426,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 1,177.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 552,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,936,000 after purchasing an additional 509,034 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Burlington Stores
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
