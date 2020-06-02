Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) PT Raised to $232.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its target price raised by Nomura Instinet from $190.00 to $232.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Nomura Instinet currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BURL. Nomura increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $206.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI began coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a hold rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Nomura Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $232.78.

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $206.77 on Friday. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $105.67 and a 1-year high of $250.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $183.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.09. The company has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 299.67, a PEG ratio of 53.56 and a beta of 0.73.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($4.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($3.53). Burlington Stores had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $801.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s revenue was down 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 2,000 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $300,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 39,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,903,343.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $806,428,000. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,083,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,097,000. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,426,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 1,177.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 552,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,936,000 after purchasing an additional 509,034 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

