Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Raised to $230.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its target price increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $195.00 to $230.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BURL. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Nomura Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $210.00 to $206.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $232.78.
Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $206.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $183.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.09. Burlington Stores has a 12-month low of $105.67 and a 12-month high of $250.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.29. The company has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 299.67, a PEG ratio of 53.56 and a beta of 0.73.
In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $300,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 39,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,903,343.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 113.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.
Burlington Stores Company Profile
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
