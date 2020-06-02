Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Raised to $230.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its target price increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $195.00 to $230.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BURL. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Nomura Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $210.00 to $206.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $232.78.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $206.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $183.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.09. Burlington Stores has a 12-month low of $105.67 and a 12-month high of $250.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.29. The company has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 299.67, a PEG ratio of 53.56 and a beta of 0.73.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($4.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($3.53). Burlington Stores had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $801.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $300,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 39,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,903,343.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 113.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

