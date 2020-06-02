Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,998 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,675 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Bruker worth $3,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BRKR. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Bruker by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bruker by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,476,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,270,000 after purchasing an additional 49,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,325,000. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BRKR shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bruker in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Bruker from $58.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Barclays upgraded Bruker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Bruker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bruker from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.46.

NASDAQ BRKR opened at $43.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.09. Bruker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.78 and a fifty-two week high of $54.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The medical research company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.05). Bruker had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The company had revenue of $599.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.83 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 10.19%.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

