Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th.

Brooks Automation has a dividend payout ratio of 44.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Brooks Automation to earn $1.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.5%.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKS opened at $40.85 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91. Brooks Automation has a one year low of $21.19 and a one year high of $50.35.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $220.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.27 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 52.96%. Brooks Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brooks Automation will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brooks Automation news, insider David C. Gray sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,373,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,698 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $597,700 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised Brooks Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Brooks Automation from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Brooks Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Brooks Automation from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.80.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.