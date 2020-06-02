Brokers Set Expectations for Bank of Montreal’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) – Desjardins issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 27th. Desjardins analyst D. Young expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.96 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BMO. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$76.00 to C$75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Eight Capital decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$83.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$106.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Montreal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$83.08.

BMO opened at C$69.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.44 billion and a PE ratio of 7.90. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of C$55.76 and a twelve month high of C$104.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$68.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$87.86.

In related news, Director Philip Orsino acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$73.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$960,375.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 88,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,501,000. Also, Director Don Matthew Wilson Iii acquired 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$62.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,035,111.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,882,020.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.77%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.