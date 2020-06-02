Brokers Offer Predictions for Glu Mobile Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:GLUU)

Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Glu Mobile in a report released on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Olson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.08. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Glu Mobile’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Glu Mobile from $8.00 to $8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Glu Mobile from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded Glu Mobile from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Glu Mobile in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.69.

Shares of Glu Mobile stock opened at $10.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Glu Mobile has a 1 year low of $3.98 and a 1 year high of $10.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.78.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Glu Mobile had a positive return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $107.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.75 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Greg Brandeau sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $417,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Scott Leichtner sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $554,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 271,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,509,029.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glu Mobile during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Glu Mobile during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 546.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

