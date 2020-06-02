Brokers Offer Predictions for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 28th. Cormark analyst M. Grauman forecasts that the company will earn $1.31 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CM. TD Securities upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to an “action list buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$110.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$109.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. CSFB lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$90.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$87.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$98.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$99.08.

TSE:CM opened at C$90.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$82.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$98.83. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of C$67.52 and a twelve month high of C$115.96. The company has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th will be given a $1.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.05%.

In related news, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer bought 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$73.30 per share, with a total value of C$199,742.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$620,484.50. Also, Director Harry Kenneth Culham bought 2,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$87.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$199,839.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$199,839. Insiders purchased 33,022 shares of company stock worth $2,393,742 over the last three months.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.