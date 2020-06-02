Brokerages Expect Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Analysts expect Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) to report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Coty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Coty reported earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 87.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Coty will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.29. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Coty.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 38.33% and a positive return on equity of 7.26%. The business’s revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Coty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Coty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Coty from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.18.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COTY. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Coty by 1,417.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 50,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 512.3% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 74,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 61,984 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Coty by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 868,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,771,000 after buying an additional 36,009 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Coty by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Coty by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 129,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COTY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.43. 7,033,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,665,696. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.94. Coty has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $13.81.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

