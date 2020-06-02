Brampton Brick Ltd (TSE:BBL.A) Director Kenneth Michael Tanenbaum Acquires 10,000 Shares

Brampton Brick Ltd (TSE:BBL.A) Director Kenneth Michael Tanenbaum bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.14 per share, with a total value of C$51,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$205,600.

Kenneth Michael Tanenbaum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 14th, Kenneth Michael Tanenbaum bought 30,000 shares of Brampton Brick stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.50 per share, with a total value of C$165,000.00.

Shares of Brampton Brick stock opened at C$5.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.21 million and a PE ratio of -8.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$5.48. Brampton Brick Ltd has a one year low of C$4.91 and a one year high of C$7.75.

Brampton Brick Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells masonry and landscape products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Masonry Products and Landscape Products. The Masonry Products segment offers clay bricks; and a range of concrete masonry products, including stone veneer, concrete bricks, and blocks.

