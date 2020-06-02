Boohoo Group (LON:BOO) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Boohoo Group PLC (LON:BOO) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from GBX 350 to GBX 425. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Boohoo Group traded as high as GBX 394.70 ($5.19) and last traded at GBX 379.54 ($4.99), with a volume of 589125 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 387.10 ($5.09).

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BOO. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a report on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Boohoo Group from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 150 ($1.97) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Boohoo Group from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 260 ($3.42) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 353.21 ($4.65).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 312.89 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 287.66. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion and a PE ratio of 73.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

