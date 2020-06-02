Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $16.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior price target of $12.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BLMN. ValuEngine cut Bloomin’ Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bloomin’ Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.73.

NASDAQ BLMN opened at $11.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.24 and a 200-day moving average of $16.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $998.26 million, a P/E ratio of 37.16 and a beta of 1.79. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52 week low of $4.54 and a 52 week high of $24.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 57.88% and a net margin of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Gregg Scarlett purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.81 per share, for a total transaction of $108,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,742.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLMN. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 2,677.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 35,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 34,570 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 280,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after acquiring an additional 11,163 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 121,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,692,000 after buying an additional 41,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

