Biosyent Inc. to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (CVE:RX)

Biosyent Inc. (CVE:RX) – Analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Biosyent in a research report issued on Thursday, May 28th. Raymond James analyst D. Novak now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.09. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Biosyent’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Biosyent (CVE:RX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$5.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.10 million.

Separately, Bloom Burton downgraded Biosyent from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th.

Shares of CVE RX opened at C$4.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18. Biosyent has a 12 month low of C$3.13 and a 12 month high of C$7.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.18. The company has a market capitalization of $54.15 million and a P/E ratio of 15.48.

Biosyent Company Profile

BioSyent Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires or in-licenses, develops, and sells various pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. The company's products include FeraMAX 150, an oral hematinic for the treatment of iron deficiency anaemia; FeraMAX Powder, a water soluble oral iron supplement, which helps the body form red blood cells; RepaGyn, a vaginal suppository for the healing of the vaginal mucosa, as well as for the treatment of vaginal dryness caused by menopause, stress, and chemotherapy; Proktis-M, a rectal suppository designed to help healing of the anus and rectum; Aguettant System for pre-filled syringes that are used for various injectable medications in hospital and acute care settings; and Cysview for the detection and management of non-muscle invasive papillary bladder cancer.

