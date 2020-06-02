BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BHP. Citigroup raised BHP Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Argus downgraded BHP Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised BHP Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on BHP Group in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.00.
BHP stock opened at $48.25 on Friday. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $29.78 and a twelve month high of $59.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $75.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.67.
BHP Group Company Profile
BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.
