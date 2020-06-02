BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BHP. Citigroup raised BHP Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Argus downgraded BHP Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised BHP Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on BHP Group in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.00.

BHP stock opened at $48.25 on Friday. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $29.78 and a twelve month high of $59.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $75.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. FMR LLC increased its stake in BHP Group by 292.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,621,846 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $143,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,353 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 23,754.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,071,317 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,826 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,181,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 227,166.7% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 681,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,519,000 after purchasing an additional 681,500 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,896,000. 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

