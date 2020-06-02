BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) Rating Reiterated by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Beyond Air Inc. is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing a Nitric Oxide Generator and Delivery System. The company’s principal product is AirNOvent which is in clinical stage. Beyond Air Inc., formerly known as AIT Therapeutics Inc., is based in Garden City, New York. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised BeyondAirInc . from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of XAIR opened at $7.28 on Friday. BeyondAirInc . has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.39. The stock has a market cap of $119.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of -0.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of BeyondAirInc . in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of BeyondAirInc . in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BeyondAirInc . in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,239,000. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in shares of BeyondAirInc . in the 4th quarter valued at about $559,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of BeyondAirInc . in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 10.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) delivery systems to treat respiratory tract infections and other diseases. Its NO delivery systems are used for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.

