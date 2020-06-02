Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL)

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) in a research note published on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 5 ($0.07) price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Petra Diamonds to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays lowered shares of Petra Diamonds to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 11 ($0.14) to GBX 3 ($0.04) in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 5 ($0.07) target price (down previously from GBX 6 ($0.08)) on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 10 ($0.13).

Get Petra Diamonds alerts:

LON PDL opened at GBX 2.31 ($0.03) on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.46. Petra Diamonds has a 1 year low of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 23.78 ($0.31). The company has a market cap of $19.11 million and a P/E ratio of -0.11.

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa, Tanzania, and Botswana. It holds interest in three underground producing mines in Finsch, Cullinan, and Koffiefontein, South Africa; and an open pit producing mine in Williamson, Tanzania.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Petra Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petra Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.