Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX) Director Mark Price Eaton Sells 250,000 Shares

Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX) Director Mark Price Eaton sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.77, for a total transaction of C$193,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,155,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,862,534.42.

Mark Price Eaton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 26th, Mark Price Eaton sold 15,950 shares of Belo Sun Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.84, for a total transaction of C$13,461.80.

On Friday, May 22nd, Mark Price Eaton purchased 29,342 shares of Belo Sun Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.22 per share, with a total value of C$6,455.24.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Mark Price Eaton purchased 100,625 shares of Belo Sun Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.22 per share, with a total value of C$22,137.50.

BSX stock opened at C$0.78 on Tuesday. Belo Sun Mining Corp has a 12 month low of C$0.21 and a 12 month high of C$1.05. The firm has a market cap of $356.08 million and a PE ratio of -48.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 8.06 and a quick ratio of 6.85.

Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Belo Sun Mining Corp will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Belo Sun Mining Company Profile

Belo Sun Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in Brazil. Its flagship project includes the Volta Grande Gold project consisting of 4 submitted mine concessions, 55 exploration permits, 17 submitted exploration permit extensions, and 5 exploration applications covering a total area of 175,856 hectares located in the northern region of Pará State, Brazil.

