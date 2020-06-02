Befesa (ETR:BFSA) Given a €37.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Befesa (ETR:BFSA) received a €37.00 ($43.02) price target from Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($37.21) price target on shares of Befesa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on shares of Befesa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

Shares of Befesa stock opened at €33.95 ($39.48) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €29.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is €32.00. Befesa has a 1-year low of €22.75 ($26.45) and a 1-year high of €38.70 ($45.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.97, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Befesa SA, a services company, offers waste management solutions. It operates through Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services segments. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel; and produces waelz oxide and other metals.

