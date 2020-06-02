Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Stock Position Decreased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,967 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,804 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BDX. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Becton Dickinson and by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,782 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,073,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in Becton Dickinson and by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 80,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,881,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Becton Dickinson and by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 109,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,891,000 after purchasing an additional 24,750 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Becton Dickinson and by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 35,344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,613,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kidder Stephen W grew its position in Becton Dickinson and by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 17,270 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

BDX stock opened at $244.85 on Tuesday. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12 month low of $197.75 and a 12 month high of $286.72. The firm has a market cap of $66.96 billion, a PE ratio of 73.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

BDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, May 8th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $262.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $278.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Becton Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.00.

Becton Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.