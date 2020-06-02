Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €123.78 ($143.93).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on shares of Bechtle and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €105.00 ($122.09) target price on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €122.00 ($141.86) target price on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €127.00 ($147.67) target price on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

Shares of BC8 stock opened at €154.60 ($179.77) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.11. Bechtle has a 12-month low of €79.35 ($92.27) and a 12-month high of €159.30 ($185.23). The company has a 50 day moving average of €143.04 and a 200-day moving average of €128.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.05.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software, project planning and implementation, system integration, maintenance and training, IT, cloud, and IT operation services.

