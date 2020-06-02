Beacon Securities Weighs in on Sangoma Technologies Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (CVE:STC)

Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC) – Equities research analysts at Beacon Securities reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Sangoma Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 28th. Beacon Securities analyst G. Leung now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Sangoma Technologies’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cormark lifted their price objective on Sangoma Technologies from C$2.65 to C$2.85 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$2.70 price objective on shares of Sangoma Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th.

STC stock opened at C$2.26 on Monday. Sangoma Technologies has a twelve month low of C$1.08 and a twelve month high of C$2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.47. The stock has a market cap of $164.46 million and a P/E ratio of 61.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.86 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.12.

In other Sangoma Technologies news, Senior Officer William Wignall bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.18 per share, with a total value of C$29,587.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 570,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$674,996.21.

Sangoma Technologies Company Profile

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. It offers private branch exchange (PBX) platforms, including PBXact Cloud, a cloud based business communication platform; PBXact, an on-premise PBX phone systems; PBXact SaaS, software as a service; and FreePBX.

